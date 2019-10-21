

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba confirmed Monday it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in Elmwood that seriously injured a 26-year-old man.

The IIU said on Friday, Oct. 18, Winnipeg police told them about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue that morning.

A man was shot and taken to hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Police said Friday it happened as they were responding to a domestic incident. A woman’s body was found in the home, and her death is under investigation by Winnipeg police, who said the shooting would be investigated by the IIU.

The IIU said any injury caused by the discharge of a police firearm is considered a serious injury and it is mandated to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.