Police watchdog to probe fatal shooting in Winnipeg

Winnipeg -

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. It happened in Winnipeg just after 2:00 a.m. last Saturday.

In a news release, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Winnipeg police were conducting a check stop on Portage Ave. at Empress St. when a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro failed to slow down or stop.

The male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, headed south on to Kenaston Blvd. and the police helicopter began tracking the vehicle as it neared Bishop Grandin Blvd.

Police went to the residence of the registered owner in Windsor Park. There, the driver allegedly stopped, picked up a weapon and came towards the officers on foot. The officers fired their guns at the man, striking him several times.

The IIU said medical attention was given immediately to the man. He was transported to Health Sciences Centre, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIU.

-with files from CTV's Dan Vadeboncoeur