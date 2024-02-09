Poll worker nun triggered some residents at Manitoba Indigenous seniors' home: report
The hiring of a nun to run a mobile voting poll at an Indigenous seniors' centre during Manitoba's provincial election did not violate any laws, an investigation by the province's elections commissioner has determined.
However, Bill Bowles did recognize there was distress for residents, many of whom were residential school survivors, at the KeKiNan Centre in Winnipeg's North End.
"It is clear that some of the KeKiNan residents found Sister B's presence triggering and caused them to relive trauma they experienced in their youth. It is also clear that Sister B intended no harm and in fact had reason to think, on the basis of her previous visit, that she would be welcome," Bowles wrote in his Feb. 6 decision.
An investigation was triggered after representatives from the seniors' home complained to Elections Manitoba, the agency that oversees provincial elections, about the decision to send the nun to collect votes at the home in October.
The nun was wearing a religious habit, a black and/or white tunic and headpiece.
The sight was "very upsetting" to a number of residents and the seniors' home wanted reassurance it wouldn't happen again, the report said.
A staffer with Elections Manitoba responded to the complainant in an email and said it was committed to doing better in the future.
Staff at KeKiNan did not feel the response was adequate, the report said, and they escalated their concerns by writing to the chief electoral officer, as well as Indigenous groups and the provincial government.
"This was a very hurtful and damaging experience for many of us. The past few days we have shared stories of being triggered and retraumatized by this experience," staff wrote in the letter.
"One person shared she felt an involuntary urge to slap the nun, one elder was taken back to 1965 and held up her wrist to show scars that were left by a nun's rod."
Representatives with the seniors' home later met with the chief electoral officer in a healing circle and asked for a proper and full explanation. They also brought up concerns the nun had misrepresented herself during orientation by wearing street clothes and questioned whether she was a nun at all, the report said.
This prompted the investigation by Bowles.
Investigators met with representatives and residents of KeKiNan Centre in November to determine whether there had been a breach of the Elections Act.
Residents told investigators they weren't angry with the nun but with what she represented.
Investigators also met with the nun, who is referred to as Sister B in the report. She told them she had worked previous elections as a way to help the community and earn extra money. During those instances, she said she had always worn her habit without any problems.
She said she was wearing her habit on orientation day and was chosen to go to KeKiNan because she was one of the few workers who could drive.
The report said the nun was aware it was an Indigenous seniors' home and did not think her habit would upset anyone there. She added she had previously visited with residents at the home and had positive interactions with them.
On election day, her interactions with residents were also good, she said. "I left believing that all had gone very well that day."
The nun provided a copy of her vows to investigators to demonstrate that she was a nun.
Bowles said after meeting with everyone involved, he believed everyone told the truth as they understood it to be.
"This is not a case of anyone having committed an election offence," he wrote.
Elections Manitoba committed to ensuring culturally appropriate voting officials are present during future elections.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Norad confirms two separate incidents of Russian aircraft flying near Alaska
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to Norad.
Canada Post is aiming to raise the cost of stamps by seven cents
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child warfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Dissuading young people from gang lifestyle a focus in Edmonton extortion case
Edmonton police urged members of the South Asian community Thursday evening to come forward if they've paid the serial extortionist who's been targeting home builders and monitor the vehicles they share with family members.
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
Toronto
-
Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
-
Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary Chilean community fundraising to support victims of wildfires
Members of Calgary’s Chilean community are coming together to raise critical funds for the victims of a devastating wildfire that’s claimed the lives of more than 130 people in the country’s Valparaíso region and left hundreds more missing.
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Stay off the ice! Coast Guard warning Quebecers to stay off St. Lawrence River
Quebecers are being reminded this weekend to stay off the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Coast Guard and Quebec Security Ministry sent out the alert due to the mild winter and 'prolonged above normal temperatures which have delayed the consolidation of the fast ice.'
Ottawa
-
Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
Atlantic
-
Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex
Police, EHS and fire services are responding to an incident at about 6:30 p.m. at a seniors complex on Reeves Street in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Road closed east of Kitchener after crash
Police have shut down roads in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest after a crash in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.
-
Conference aimed at inspiring Black youth returns to Wilfrid Laurier University
A panel of professionals from different careers spoke to about 250 Black high school students on Friday, part of a conference put on by Wilfrid Laurier University’s Black Student Association.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
Suspect charged in Chilliwack shooting that put hospital on lockdown, RCMP say
The man suspected of a shooting in downtown Chilliwack that sent a local hospital into lockdown over the weekend has been arrested, local Mounties announced Friday.
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
-
Mounties search for suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.
-
B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says
British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.