Program teaching marginalized youth how to sail

It's anchors aweigh on Lake Winnipeg as the Gimli Yacht Club is teaching kids how to sail this summer.

The club is offering free lessons to kids from underrepresented and marginalized communities.

This includes eight-year-old Parker Sargent, who is learning the ropes on Lake Winnipeg.

It’s a sport he’s quickly falling in love with.

"Yeah, it's really fun, but it.is totally scary,” he said.

Sargent is taking part in Gimli Yacht Club’s Learn to Sail program with other kids around his age.

"I hope that by the end of this week, I’m confident enough to be in a boat by myself without any help, knowing what to do,” said Evie Tilford, a Learn to Sail participant.

Over the span of five days, youth learn the ins and outs of sailing.

“[You learn] how to actually control your boat. You learn basics on reading the wind and how the wind affects your sailing, and then we go into more theory,” said head instructor Frankie Appelmans.

Appelmans said sailing teaches kids about discipline, patience, and independence.

"It's just you and the boat and the wind. Basically, you're on the water. You can do anything you want. Go anywhere,” he said.

The program is also teaching kids about inclusivity.

This year, Gimli Yacht Club is introducing youth from under-represented communities to the sport.

"It's really cool to see, like we don't get many people from those marginalized backgrounds and seeing everyone being able to sail, it's really good for the club and for the sailing,” Appelmans said.

The club was awarded a grant through Sail Canada to offer free lessons as a way of building kids up while breaking down misconceptions about sailing.

"It’s often perceived as a very affluent, rich man's sport. And I can go at length as to why it's not,” said Learn to Sail coordinator Kevin Stewart. “It’s a very affordable sport even as you get older, but it's still seen as a barrier.”

The Learn to Sail program runs through August.

More information is available on Gimli Yacht Club's website.