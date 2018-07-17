Featured
Polls open Tuesday in St. Boniface by-election
File image of an Elections Manitoba ballot box.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:14AM CST
St. Boniface voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday for the provincial by-election.
The seat has been empty since March when former premier Greg Selinger stepped down.
The four candidates registered in the by-election are: Conservative candidate Mamadou Ka; NDP candidate Blandine Tona; Green Party candidate Francoise Therrien Vrignon and Liberal leader Dougald Lamont.
Only residents who live within the St. Boniface boundaries are eligible to vote.
The polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.