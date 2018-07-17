

CTV Winnipeg





St. Boniface voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday for the provincial by-election.

The seat has been empty since March when former premier Greg Selinger stepped down.

The four candidates registered in the by-election are: Conservative candidate Mamadou Ka; NDP candidate Blandine Tona; Green Party candidate Francoise Therrien Vrignon and Liberal leader Dougald Lamont.

Only residents who live within the St. Boniface boundaries are eligible to vote.

The polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.