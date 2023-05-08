Polo Park Mall machete attack started over pair of shoes, police say

A visit to Polo Park Mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.

Police and emergency crews were called to CF Polo Park Friday night around 8:30 p.m. for a report that several teens had been stabbed.

Police allege it started when a 16-year-old suspect saw a 14-year-old boy wearing a pair of shoes he wanted.

"(He) kind of went, 'Hey, I like those. I want those.' And went to an extreme length to try and get them," said Const. Jason Michalyshen, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police.

Police said a machete was pulled and the 14-year-old victim was stabbed.

"Our victim in this matter did sustain some serious injuries, required immediate medical support which was provided by some attending members and later Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service."

The 14-year-old wasn't the only one injured. Police say his friends saw the confrontation taking place and tried to step in and help. Another 14-year-old boy was stabbed, requiring a tourniquet.

Both victims were rushed to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Another two teenage boys were treated and cleared on the scene.

On Monday, shoppers at the mall told CTV News the assault was surprising and unsettling to hear about.

"We always talk about personal safety and awareness. None of those things I would suggest are going to necessarily prevent what happened on the weekend," Michalyshen said.

Police said the 16-year-old was arrested later that evening a few blocks away from the mall. Police allege the 16-year-old is also connected to a string of violent pizza delivery robberies and vandalism.

CTV News reached out to CF Polo Park mall for comment, and has not yet heard back.