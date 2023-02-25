Pop-up St. Vital homeless shelter closes doors

A pop-up homeless shelter in St. Vital has closed its doors for the season as Winnipeg's latest cold snap comes to an end.

St. Boniface Street Links (SBSL) had been operating the shelter at 604 St. Mary's Road since December, taking over a city-owned building near the junction at St. Anne's Road.

The non-profit organization said it was able to help many vulnerable people in the community stay warm these last few months.

"With the cold snap ending, so ends another successful pop up shelter experience," said an email statement from executive director Marion Willis. "Overall, 24 unique individuals were able to remain indoors during this past week of frigid temperatures."

The forecast for Saturday evening called for -35 degree temperatures overnight before warming up to – 3 degrees on Monday.

Willis said the shelter is a collaboration between SBSL and the City of Winnipeg and provides the only shelter support for all of eastern Winnipeg. "We remain hopeful that someday soon we will secure funds enough to keep it open year round. Until then though, back to 311 Provencher we go," said Willis.

The organization also operates Morberg House, a 12-bed transitional recovery centre for men experiencing addiction, homelessness and mental health challenges.

Willis said she is grateful for all the support they received that helped run the shelter as long as it did.

"Thank you to the citizens of east Winnipeg, church groups and others for the donated food, blankets and all it takes to support those we serve. This is heart work at its best. So grateful."

More information about St. Boniface Street Links can be found on their website.