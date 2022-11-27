Portage la Prairie kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP

A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.

The RCMP says Winnipeg police safely arrested Michael Stephen Klimchuk early Sunday morning in Winnipeg. He is now in the custody of the Portage la Prairie RCMP.

Klimchuk was wanted in connection to an incident Friday afternoon in which a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old-daughter were kidnapped and forced to drive their captor from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg.

The woman and her daughter were left behind unharmed in the Polo Park area. There's no word yet on charges.

The investigation continues.