Portage la Prairie student among victims of triple homicide, school division says

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, officials say

A man who posted numerous social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island