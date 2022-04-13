Portage la Prairie student among victims of triple homicide, school division says

The Portage la Prairie School Division is mourning the loss of a student in a triple homicide that left the girl, 6, her younger brother, 3, and her mother, 32, dead.

RCMP discovered their bodies early Sunday morning in a fire-damaged duplex on 7th Street SE on the eastern edge of the community.

Investigators said they sustained injuries not associated to the fire and determined their deaths were the result of homicide.

“Over the past weekend there was a tragic event in Portage la Prairie that claimed the life of a PLPSD (Portage la Prairie School Division) child, her little brother and mother,” said Todd Cuddington, the division’s superintendent, in an email to CTV News Winnipeg. “The school division has initiated grief support for students and staff at the school where she attended. We are all terribly saddened by this senseless loss.”

“Out of respect for the family we will not be making any further comment.”

Officers are now searching for Trevis Mcleod, 50, of Portage la Prairie.

He was charged on Apr. 12 with arson and three counts of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Mcleod was charged with assault Sunday – the same day as the fire – and was released from custody the same day on conditions he reside at an address in Portage, stay away from five people named in his release order and not own or possess any weapons.

The RCMP said officers are now actively searching for Mcleod with help from the Winnipeg Police Service. Police said Mcleod was last seen in Winnipeg Apr. 11 and Apr. 12 and it’s believed he is still in the area.

RCMP said he has considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone who has seen Mcleod or has information on his whereabouts is being asked to immediately call 911.