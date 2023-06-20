Porter Airlines touches down in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers looking for another route to Toronto will have a new option this fall.

Toronto-based Porter Airlines announced Tuesday that it will be adding two daily round-trip flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg, starting on Sept. 7.

The initial flight schedule from Toronto includes flights departing at 10:05 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. The Winnipeg flights are scheduled to depart at 12:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

"We're very excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority, in a statement.

"Porter is renowned for delivering a unique, high-quality experience, and their expansion west gives travellers from our region another great option as well as more choices.”

Round-trip fares begin at $177, and flights can now be booked on Porter’s website.