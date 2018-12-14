

CTV Winnipeg





A section of the south Perimeter Highway is set to close for upcoming repairs.

Manitoba Infrastructure said repair work will begin this weekend to address the deck cracking problem on the westbound lanes on the Red River Bridge.

The province said this follows a detailed inspection and assessment. The lane was closed in November after an inspection found cracking in the bridge deck concrete.

The closure of the westbound lanes is scheduled to start Sunday and will be in place until the repairs are done on Jan. 4, 2019. Manitoba Infrastructure said traffic will be down to a single lane in each direction on the eastbound side.

On Dec. 21 and 22 pilot vehicles will be used to slow traffic for approximately 24 hours while concrete is being poured and cured.