WINNIPEG -- A worker at the Maple Leaf Foods plant in Brandon, Man. has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement to CTV News, the company revealed an employee at the plant tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

“The Team Member has not been in the plant since July 28,” the statement reads. “On that day, the Team Member passed the daily, mandatory health screen and was not exhibiting symptoms. Upon learning of the positive test, we immediately implemented our COVID-19 response plan. We also informed our Team Members and the union.”

The company said the team member is recovering at home, and said after reviewing the circumstances of the case and consulting with public health authorities, they believe the employee contracted COVID-19 in the community.

“Like all Brandon Team Members, this Team Member was wearing a face covering and other personal protective equipment while at the plant,” the company said. “We will continue with our vigilant approach to screening and protective measures to protect the health of everyone at the plant.”

Maple Leaf said it deep cleaned all areas of the plant over the weekend, including offices and employee welfare areas. The plant continues to operate.

CTV News has asked Maple Leaf about the area of the plant the employee was working in, and is waiting for a response.

CTV News has also reached out to the union representing workers at the plant for additional information, and will update the story when we receive a response.