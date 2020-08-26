WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is warning the public about three possible exposures to COVID-19.

It said two of them are in Brandon, Man., which as of Wednesday has 120 active cases.

“While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear,” according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

The first possible exposure was at a GoodLife Fitness at 1570 18th St. between 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 in Brandon.

Another one in that city was on Aug. 18 at the Coffee Culture Café and Eatery at 510 1st St. from 2-8 p.m.

The third was in Wasagaming at the Foxtail Café at Highway 10 and Victor Avenue on Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 to 17.

The times will be posted on the government’s website when the information becomes available.

Of the province’s 408 active cases, more than half are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The majority of the infections in Prairie Mountain are in Brandon.