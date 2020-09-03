WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning Manitobans of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a taxi and limousine service in Brandon.

On Wednesday, Public Health said the potential COVID-19 exposure may have occurred on Aug. 19 to 21 at the ABC Taxi Cabs and Limousine Service, located at 144 12th Street in Brandon.

No specific times of the potential exposure have been provided by the province.

ABC Taxi Cabs and Limousine Service told CTV News that a dispatcher had tested positive for COVID-19, and is now in self-isolation.

The taxi service is expected to provide more information to CTV News today. This story will be updated.