WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced two new deaths connected to COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total to 16.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer.

Roussin said the deaths both come from the Southern Health Region and are connected to the Bethesda care home.

Manitoba also has 20 new cases, bringing the total to 1,264 since early March.

Of the new cases, six are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 13 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

Roussin said half of the COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg are connected to a known case.

There are currently 457 active cases and 791 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Roussin said 12 people are in hospital, one of which is in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 1,339 tests were performed, bringing the total to 140,982 since early February.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 1.3 per cent.

CASES AT PERSONAL CARE HOMES

Cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up at care homes throughout the province.

Roussin said the Bethesda Place outbreak has 13 cases, which includes seven staff members and six residents. He added that four residents have died in connection to the outbreak at the care home.

Rideau Place has also had one worker contract COVID-19, but no residents have been diagnosed.

Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre has seven cases. Of the cases, two are workers and five are residents.

Hillcrest Place has two cases which are both staff members, Fred Douglas Lodge also has a case which is connected to a staff member.

Beacon Hill also has one case, which is a staff member and Fairview has two cases, which are both staff members.

NORTHERN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Roussin reminded Manitobans that starting on Friday, travel restrictions to northern Manitoba will take effect.

Despite these travel restrictions, there are exemptions for Manitobans.

They include those who are moving to northern Manitoba, people who work for any government agency required to head to that area, people moving to the area for education, health providers who will be providing care, and people who require emergency procedures.

Travel is also allowed for those who own a business and need to go north, and for judicial trials.

Roussin said people can also travel to a cabin, national park, or campground, as long as they have no symptoms of COVID-19.

"They must limit their use of local services while travelling and staying at their final destination. They must travel there as directly as possible," said Roussin.

He added people can also travel to Churchill but they must follow the local COVID-19 restrictions.