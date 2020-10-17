WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising of two new possible COVID-19 exposures on Winnipeg Transit.

The first exposure happened on Route 75 from Lagimodiere Boulevard and St. Annes Road to Kildonan Park Mall around 8:00 a.m. October 5.

The other possible exposure took place on Routes 44 and 55 at 6:45 on October 5.

Health officials said the exposure was on transit from Panet Road and Reenders Avenue to Portage Avenue. The exposure then transferred buses and travelled to Worthington Avenue and St. Annes Road.

The province said people do not need to self-isolate. However, people should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.