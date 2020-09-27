WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising Manitobans about a possible COVID-19 exposure at two Winnipeg Schools.

According to the province, a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was in École Précieux-Sang on Sept. 18.

The province also announced a possible exposure at Sisler High School on Sept. 18.

In both cases, health officials warned that the individuals might have been infectious at the time.

The province is deeming both exposures as low risk, citing the virus was not acquired at either school.

According to the province, both schools are working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted and provided instructions for self-isolation.