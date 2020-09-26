WINNIPEG -- Along with 65 new cases of COVID-19, public health officials also announced four possible COVID-19 exposures in Manitoba schools on Saturday.

The province said there was an exposure on September 14 and September 16 at St. John's Ravenscourt School in Winnipeg. According to the province, the exposure is extremely low risk, and the infection was not acquired at school based on public health investigations.

This exposure was previously reported on by CTV News.

An exposure at R.J. Waugh Elementary School in Carberry on September 21 was also announced. The province said there was a positive COVID-19 case on a bus.

Carberry Collegiate in Carberry also had a possible exposure to the virus on September 21. The province said one grade is being transitioned to remote learning as of September 28 for up to 14 days.

The province also listed an exposure at John W. Gunn Middle School in Winnipeg from September 16 to 18. According to the province, based on the public health investigations, the exposure is extremely low risk and the infection was not acquired at school.

The exposures come after several other Winnipeg schools were dealing with the virus earlier this week.

River East Collegiate and Garden City Collegiate also had possible COVID-19 exposure this week.

Come Monday, Winnipeg will be listed as orange (restricted) under the province's Pandemic Response System.