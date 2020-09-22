WINNIPEG -- The province is advising of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two more schools in Winnipeg.

Tuesday evening, the province announced there had been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at St. Maurice School on September 17 and 18, and at Emerson School on September 16 and 17.

The province said that staff at St. Maurice School, which is a private K-12 school in Winnipeg, and Emerson School, an elementary school in Winnipeg, is working with public health officials.

The WRHA said staff at both schools had immediately closed off the areas used by the infected persons. These areas were not used again until after cleaning and disinfection occurred.

“Be assured that public health investigations to identify individuals who may have been exposed begin within 24 hours of a confirmed laboratory test," the province said. "Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine). Testing may also be recommended."

The province said the exposures for both schools are assessed as low risk and the infection was not acquired at the schools.

The province did not say if any cohorts within the schools have been affected.

CTV News will update this story when more information is available.