Possible drowning in Winnipeg River being investigated: RCMP

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in the Winnipeg River.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a property in the RM of Lac du Bonnet along the Winnipeg River.

According to RCMP, a 47-year-old man was working on a boat at his dock. A short time later, the boat was seen floating unattended down the river. The boat was recovered, but the man was not found.

A search took place Thursday with the help of the RCMP’s underwater recovery team, but they were not successful in finding the man. Crews are continuing the search today.