Possible tornado, golf ball-sized hail reported in Manitoba

Tumultuous thunderstorms brought an onslaught of rain, hail and a potential tornado to parts of southern Manitoba Tuesday night.

Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), said there was a possible radar tornado observation that showed a funnel cloud from North Dakota moving north into our province near Wakopa, Man.

“It was pretty late when this happened, kind of closer to 9:30 in the evening, so probably getting dark by then,” she said.

“I know we are still investigating this.”

The storm’s very strong updraft also brought loonie-sized hail to Hodsgson, loonie to toonie-sized hail in Eriksdale, and toonie to golf ball-sized hail to Peguis First Nation.

Golf ball-sized hail reportedly fell south of Baldur on June 20, 2023. (Source: Connie Ricard)

In terms of precipitation, Carberry appeared to receive the most with 42.6 millimetres, mostly falling Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Fisher Branch also reported 39.4 millimetres, while Brandon saw 27.8 millimetres and McCreary observed about 20.5 millimetres.

Hasell said Tuesday’s extreme heat played a role in developing the severe thunderstorms, as well as a frontal structure that was still in effect Wednesday, though it has since migrated to eastern parts of Manitoba.

“In this case, we were expecting a lot of instability to come together with this frontal structure, and the wind profile did suggest a risk of large hail and tornadoes.”

Hasell said while there does not appear to be a looming threat of more severe thunderstorms in the near future, Manitobans should still know what precautions to take in the event one should develop.

She said useful tips can be found on ECCC’s seasonal hazards page.

A grey, nasty cloud formation is pictured near Rivers, Man. on June 20, 2023. (Source: Danielle/Five Star Ranch Inc.)

WINNIPEG JUST SHY OF HEAT RECORD

While Tuesday felt plenty sweltering for many Winnipeggers, it didn’t quite make the meteorological history books. It came just shy of surpassing the heat record of 36.7 C set in 1910.

Yesterday, Winnipeg’s mercury peaked at 35.7.

“Yesterday was the second hottest June 20 since records began,” Hasell said.