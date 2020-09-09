WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning Manitobans about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Winnipeg restaurant.

Manitobans are being told that from Sept. 2 to 5, there was a chance customers at a Winnipeg Tim Hortons were exposed to COVID-19.

It happened at the restaurant located at 3296 Portage Avenue.

The potential times for the exposure were not listed on the government's website.

This comes as Manitoba announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, 14 of which are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The Winnipeg Health Region currently has the second most active cases in the province with 159.