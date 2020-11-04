WINNIPEG -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code"> Manitoba health officials are reporting possible COVID-19 exposures on three more Winnipeg Transit routes.

The first potential exposure took place on Route 12 from William Avenue and Isabel Street to Wellington and Barry Avenue, and then Wellington and Barry Avenue to William Avenue and Isabel Street. The province noted the person took this route on Oct. 13 to16 and Oct. 19 to 21, but it does not know the times of day.

The second possible exposure was on Oct. 23 on Route 16 from Kingston Row southbound to Pembina and Bishop Grandin. This exposure took place around 2:45 p.m.

The final potential exposure was on Route 21 on Oct. 26 and 27. The province said the infected person took this route from Portage Avenue and Parkdale Street to Portage and Trail Avenues around 3:50 p.m.

The province said those who were on these bus routes on these dates and times don’t need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.