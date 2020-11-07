WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting possible COVID-19 exposures on two Winnipeg Transit routes.

The first potential exposure took place on Route 66 from Superstore Kenaston to Polo Park. The exposure happened on October 30 at about 2:45-3:15 p.m.

The second possible exposure was just after the first at 3:00-3:30 p.m. on Route 24 from Polo Park to Knox Street and Livinia Avenue.

The province said passengers on these bus routes on these dates and times don’t need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.