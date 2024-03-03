Power outage affects thousands on Winnipeg’s western edge
Thousands in Winnipeg’s Westwood, Crestview and Charleswood neighbourhoods are without power as of Sunday afternoon.
In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – Manitoba Hydro said crews were dealing with a pole fire on Oakdale Drive.
Later, it announced that 4,000 customers in the city’s Kirkfield and Crestview areas would be without power as crews alternate power lines. Manitoba Hydro said it expects to take four to five hours for repairs and all service is expected to be restored by 7 to 8 p.m.
In Charleswood, a line tripping has also left more than 1,000 people without power.
“We’re working to get customers back on as quickly as possible,” Manitoba Hydro said in its post Sunday afternoon, thanking customers for their patience.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Political will in West required to secure needed supplies
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called for Ukraine's Western partners to summon the political will to provide Kyiv with necessary military supplies or the world will face 'one of the most shameful pages of history.'
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Flaco the celebrity owl in New York City memorial
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be ware as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
AI outperforms humans in creative potential tests: study
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
Regina
Regina declares snow routes as winter storm affects highway travel, flights
Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter has led the City of Regina to declare its snow routes, while travel on both highways and in the air remain heavily affected by the wintery conditions.
Families 'Celebrate Saskatchewan' at Montana’s Brier
The “Celebrate Saskatchewan” event at the 2024 Montana’s Brier attracted people of all ages to check out some of the cool spots the host province has to offer.
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Catholic high schools cancel classes on Monday after winter storm
In a news release on Sunday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it’s cancelling classes to help ensure the safety of students and staff following the winter storm over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
Fire leaves northwestern Ont. First Nation community without healthcare hub
A remote northwestern First Nation community has lost its central access point to healthcare services after its only nursing station was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
-
Weapons incident sends one to hospital in Timmins
One man was sent to hospital following a weapons incident in Timmins’ north end early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate
Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.
Metro Cinema brings 'unique' Academy Award experience to Edmonton
A local theatre is bringing a unique Academy Awards experience to Edmonton.
'This is what Alberta is': Kids lace up Sunday in support of Ben Stelter Foundation
The second annual Hockey Hooky for Ben fundraiser wrapped up Sunday with a 500-lap skate-a-thon at the Falun Outdoor Rink.
Toronto
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with driver in Scarborough
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday evening.
Mississauga OPP investigating fatal collision in Halton Hills
A man in his 60s has died following a Sunday evening collision in Halton Hills.
6-week-old baby found inside vehicle involved in impaired driving collision in Etobicoke: OPP
A six-week-old baby was located inside a vehicle involved in an alleged impaired driving collision in Etobicoke, says the OPP.
Calgary
House destroyed in Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary
A home was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary.
City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow
The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.
Calgary arts original Eugene Stickland launches his renaissance with CSpace residency in Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub is about to get a little more neighbourly over the next two weeks for Calgary artists of all stripes.
Montreal
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal had its second warmest winter on record, says Environment Canada
Montreal is experiencing its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1871, Environment Canada has said.
Iconic rib joint Bar-B-Barn closing Montreal West Island location
The remaining Bar-B Barn restaurant in Dollard-des-Ormeaux is closing for good in March.
Ottawa
Ottawa space lab closes after more than five decades in business
After 52 years, a space technology laboratory in Ottawa is closing its doors at the end of March 2025, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced on Friday.
Wildlife conservation lands expand in eastern Ontario: 'When nature thrives, we all thrive'
Wildlife, including songbirds, snakes, turtles and waterfowl have more space now to feed, nest, breed, move and thrive in the Frontenac Arch region in Ontario.
Atlantic
RCMP, fire marshal investigating blaze that destroyed N.B potato chip factory
RCMP in New Brunswick say they're investigating a massive fire that destroyed a potato chip factory in Hartland, N.B.
Man arrested, drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: police
Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.
Sussex officials say they have a solution to address flooding concerns, but it comes with a large price tag
Water levels return to normal on weekend, but damage lingers following flash-flooding in Sussex last week.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice
The Region of Waterloo moving out of the blue box business, a case of measles in Brant County, and a former Flair Plane at the local airport round out the top stories of the week.
How local winter activity hot spots are coping with warm temperatures, lack of snow
With yet another warm up, how are businesses that provide winter activities handling the mid temperatures in Waterloo Region?
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
Vancouver
Lower Mainland drivers warned of potential for messy Monday morning commute
The company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s highways is warning that it may be a messy commute Monday morning, due to a combination of rain and snow in the forecast.
Community comes together for fundraiser after Steveston grocery store fire
People came together in Steveston Saturday to raise money for employees effected by a fire that a burned down a grocery store that has been a staple in the community for decades.
1 person in critical condition after car crashes into parked semi truck in Burnaby
Impairment is suspected in a Burnaby crash that sent one person to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.