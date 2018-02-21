Featured
Power outage at University of Manitoba
The university said physical plant staff members are working to restore power. )Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 11:43AM CST
The University of Manitoba experienced a “large scale power outage” on Wednesday morning.
On its website, the university said physical plant staff members are working to restore power, and some buildings would be back online before others.
About a dozen buildings had power restored before noon.
The university is updating which buildings remain without power on its website.