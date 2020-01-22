Manitoba Hydro said a power outage starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Transcona area is expected to last as long as five hours.

The Crown utility is turning the power off to make emergency repairs to a pole that was damaged when it was hit by a grader.

Hydro shared a map of the affected area, saying 2,900 customers will be impacted.

It also shared photos of the damaged pole, which is still standing but crooked and cracked and in the middle.