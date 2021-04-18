WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people are without power on Sunday as Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore service.

Repairs to damages caused by a hydro pole fire in the Tuxedo area of Winnipeg is requiring a power outage affecting approximately 750 customers.

Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet that repairs have begun and will take about four hours to complete, making the estimated time for service being restored around 3:45 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro is also reporting outages in other areas across the province:

Komarno-Inwood-Narcisse

Randolph-New Bothwell area

Manitoba Hydro started alerting the public of the outages shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Approximately 850 customers have been affected by these outages.

Hydro said there is currently no estimated time for service being restored as crews are working to determine the cause of the outages

In a tweet, the Crown corporation said the weather is keeping crews busy across the province will provide updates as more details become available.