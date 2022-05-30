'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Manitoba, saying a “powerful” Colorado low is expected to bring more rain to the region.
The weather agency noted that the first round of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the south on Monday afternoon. However, it expects several more downpours before the system leaves on Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada predicts rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm, but exact amounts and timing are still uncertain because of thunderstorm development on both sides of the international border. The weather agency added that heavy rain with localized amounts beyond 50 mm are possible.
Manitobans are reminded that downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Residents are urged to watch out for washouts near river, creeks and culverts.
WIND WARNINGS
Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning in some parts of the province, including Brandon, Dauphin and Virden.
The weather agency warns that due to the Colorado low, northerly winds will strengthen on Monday afternoon and reach 60 to 90 km/h by the evening. The strong winds will continue overnight into Tuesday morning, but will end by Tuesday afternoon.
Manitobans are warned that the winds may cause damage to buildings. Loose objects can be tossed by the wind and cause damage or injury.
High winds can also cause power outages and fallen tree branches. Drivers may experience dangerous conditions on highways due to strong cross winds.
