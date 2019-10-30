WINNIPEG -- Dozens of people gathered outside of Health Sciences Centre Wednesday, holding a vigil for a three-year-old boy fighting for his life after being assaulted with a weapon.

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, where the boy was found with serious upper body injuries.

Late Wednesday morning, police said the boy was in grave condition.

“Right away, me and my wife stopped everything we were doing and we got our medicine bundles together and we came out to say some prayers for the baby, and the family that was affected by it,” said Vin Clarke, an organizer of the vigil who said he has been in touch with the boy’s family.

His wife, Jennifer Spence-Clarke, posted a call out on Facebook, inviting community members to gather and pray together Wednesday night. The crowd gathered at 7:30 p.m., lit candles, drummed and sang.

Spence-Clarke said the response shows the level of kinship shared by Indigenous people.

“We’re like the aunties and uncles, eh? We have to keep supporting this family,” she said.

The assault came after a weekend in Winnipeg that saw three homicides, including the death of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed at a Halloween party. In another incident on the weekend, several people were shot and survived, including an infant.

“There’s a huge epidemic of violence and drugs in this city, and it’s escalating to violent acts against children,” said Clarke. “So we do what we can, and that’s organize and pray, for our people.”

Clarke said the family of the child has asked for privacy, but prayers are appreciated.

“Our prayers are very powerful when we’re all together. And we prayed to that great spirit that watches over all of us, and we asked him in a humble and pitiful way, to watch over that baby and family tonight.”