A three-year-old boy is in grave condition following a serious assault with a weapon, Winnipeg police said.

Around 2:35 a.m., Wednesday morning, police said emergency crews responded to a call in the 300 block of Pritchard Ave.

Upon arrival officers found the boy suffering from significant upper body injuries.

Police said the child is in hospital in critical condition.

Const. Jay Murray, of the Winnipeg Police Service, said he’s been told the child is in grave condition at this time, and his family is with him at the hospital.

“Words can’t even begin to describe the sadness surrounding this event,” he said.

“It’s an unthinkable event and it has to affect the entire city, not just the involved family.”

Murray said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and he can’t say what weapon was used. He said police don’t believe the attack was random, and they think it may have been done by someone known to the family..

Winnipeg police’s major crimes is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

An unusual number of incidents

This assault follows a violent weekend in Winnipeg, where a number of youth were hurt or killed.

A 14-year-old girl was killed on Oct. 26 from a fatal stabbing at a Halloween party in the 100 block of Kinver venue. Then on Oct. 27, an infant was injured during a shotgun attack in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

“It’s very unusual for one of these incidents to happen, let alone three of them within a close proximity of each other,” said Murray.

Murray noted dealing with incidents where young people are hurt or killed is very tough on officers.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.