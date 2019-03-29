

Jason Gaidola , CTV News





Premier Brian Pallister has dropped another hint that he may push for an election in 2019.

The Manitoba leader dropped the possible idea Friday afternoon at the Met after the Manitoba150 brand launch, which revealed plans for the province’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2020.

“I’ve actually had a lot of Manitobans tell me they don’t want us to combine political stuff with our party [Manitoba150 celebration],” Pallister said.

“They want to celebrate something that unites us.”

Pallister has said in recent months that he has the right to call an early vote.

The Premier said he thinks it's a great idea to put the province ahead of politics, and he thinks partisanship should be separated from the celebrations.

“I agree with us partying like it’s never happened before in 2020, and making sure Manitoba is the focus of our attention,” Pallister said.

The next election is currently set for Oct. 6, 2020.

PROVINCE PROVIDES FUNDING BOOST TO ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Meanwhile, the Premier announced that the province will contribute $2.5 million towards next year’s festivities.

In addition, it will match private donations that could lead to up to $5 million in funding.

“This is a very generous gift,” said Stuart Murray, chair of the Manitoba150 Host Committee.

“This is an opportunity for the proud companies who call Manitoba ‘home’ and give them a chance to participate.”

The Manitoba150 Host Committee unveiled a new logo, website and theme – “United in Celebration” for the province’s sesquicentennial, a theme focused on Indigenous culture. The event will commemorate the anniversary of The Manitoba Act receiving the royal assent, followed by the province joining the Canadian Confederation.

Murray said the committee aims to attract a local and national crowd.

“We want you to be local tourists,” Murray said.

“We will invite Canadians to come to the best province, the heart of Canada, to celebrate in 2020.”

Murray said the event’s budget is in the process of being finalized and expects announcements to be made as 2020 approaches.

-With files from Jeff Keele