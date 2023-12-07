WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Premier Kinew promises economic strategy in State of the Province address

    Premier Wab Kinew gave his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday, announcing a new advisory committee made up of business leaders to inform an economic development strategy for Manitoba.

    Kinew gave his speech in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre Thursday afternoon. More than 1,000 business and community leaders were in attendance.

    During his speech, Kinew announced the formation of the Premier's Business and Jobs Council. He said the goal of this council will be to advise the province on a clear economic strategy moving forward.

    He said it will bring together voices from the business community, as well as voices from Indigenous groups and various sectors across the province.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservatives poised to prompt marathon voting session on government spending

    Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are poised to prompt what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, signalling Thursday afternoon they plan to make good on their threat to delay the government's agenda by forcing votes on more than 100 line items from the latest spending plans.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News