Premier Kinew promises economic strategy in State of the Province address

Premier Wab Kinew gave his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday, announcing a new advisory committee made up of business leaders to inform an economic development strategy for Manitoba.

Kinew gave his speech in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre Thursday afternoon. More than 1,000 business and community leaders were in attendance.

During his speech, Kinew announced the formation of the Premier's Business and Jobs Council. He said the goal of this council will be to advise the province on a clear economic strategy moving forward.

He said it will bring together voices from the business community, as well as voices from Indigenous groups and various sectors across the province.

