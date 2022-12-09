Premiers asking for more federal health care money: Stefanson

As hospitals deal with staff shortages and an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses, Canada's Premiers are pleading for a larger chunk of the federal funding pie for health care.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson hosted a virtual meeting in Winnipeg on Friday with her counterparts from the other provinces. They say they need billions of dollars more per year for health care, and want a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as soon as possible.

Surgical backlogs, addictions and mental health issues, and staff shortages are overwhelming the health care system.

"Canadians shouldn't have to wait any longer for necessary action," said Stefanson. "Unfortunately, despite assurances we have received no meaningful response from the federal government."

The Premiers claim that Ottawa is only covering 22 per cent of annual health care costs, with provinces picking up the remaining 78 per cent of the tab.

They want the federal government to cover 35 per cent of costs, which works out to an additional 28 billion dollars per year.

"That's the question that ultimately needs an answer and it needs and answer very quickly," said Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan.

So far, there has been no commitment from the federal government, though Ottawa says it has increased health spending.

And it appears that tying money to specific areas and benchmarks is a sticking point.

Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he won't cut an unconditional cheque, and that they need to agree on outcomes before any meeting.

"Let's speak about the ends, what we want to do, and then assess the dollars needed from everyone, including the federal government to achieve those results," said Duclos.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said they need more than one time funding deals, and no strings attached.

"We need the flexibility to transfer from maybe one area to the other," said Ford. "All provinces aren't equal when it comes to what they need in health care."