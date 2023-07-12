Premiers voice displeasure over latest rate hike from Bank of Canada
Homeowners and homebuyers could be facing an even tighter cash crunch as the Bank of Canada once again raised its benchmark lending rate.
As premiers met for a final day in Winnipeg, some say the jump to five per cent is not needed and devastating for families.
"The inflationary pressures are very significant," said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the meeting on Wednesday.
This is the 10th time since March 2022 that the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate, all in an effort to cool the economy and get inflation back down to two per cent, which the bank doesn't expect will happen until mid-2025.
"It's just a very hard pill to swallow right now," said economist Armine Yalnizyan.
The latest hike could pose another roadblock for first time homebuyers and could increase mortgage payments for variable terms and renewals.
"Whether you're a renter or an owner, rich or poor, higher interest rates are going to affect that particular element of your budget."
For Richard Mattson, he has been mortgage free for years.
"I feel sorry for those who are caught in that mortgage conundrum right now," said Mattson.
But he is concerned for his 31-year-old son, who rents an apartment.
"We do not know when or if he'll be able to afford a house."
Along with Stefanson, other premiers voiced their displeasure with the latest hike.
"I'm not in favour of these high rates, I'm just not," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
"This is devastating news for families that are in debt, that have borrowed money for various reasons," said B.C. Premier David Eby.
Mattson hopes there is a better way to chip away at inflation without hiking interest rates anymore.
"It's not a good situation and I wish the banks could do something about it," he said.
Since the bank started raising rates, inflation has dropped from 8.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Wildlife rehab clinic looking to expand, launches fundraising initiative
A Saskatchewan wildlife rehabilitation clinic is looking to spread its wings, and move into something more spacious.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canadore College conducting forestry study on carbon absorption as part of new climate project
Canadore College is leading a new sustainability project focusing on trees – a ‘boots on the ground’ study of the yield and carbon absorption rates of trees.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
-
Edmonton takes next step in establishing river valley national urban park
Edmonton city council’s urban planning committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend to the rest of their elected colleagues that city administration move to the planning stage of the National Urban Parks program pending approval by Parks Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home
A family in Hamilton, Ont. says they haven’t been able to use their driveway since February after the city deemed their neighbour’s home unsafe and cordoned off part of their property
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Nearly provincewide fire ban lifts in Ontario
A nearly-provincewide fire ban in Ontario has been lifted.
Calgary
-
Alberta family's battle against homebuilder over mould continues
An Alberta family suing a Calgary homebuilder for $11 million says they're still waiting for answers and accountability more than three years after CTV News first reported on their story.
-
‘Historically low levels’: Support for Calgary mayor and councillors remains minimal, poll says
A new poll suggests Calgarians' views on both the mayor and city councillors remain decidedly negative.
-
Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill by multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle incident had the Trans-Canada Highway at a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, B.C.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
One person charged after raid at Montreal magic mushroom shop; owner vows to reopen
One person arrested during a police raid on an illegal magic mushroom shop in Montreal has been charged with drug trafficking.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers and retirees experience issues with new benefits provider
On July 1, the federal government switched medical coverage for its members from Sun Life to Canada Life. That move affected 1.7 million federal public service employees, retirees and their eligible dependents.
-
Second man struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course dies
The second man struck by lightning at a Kanata golf course last month has died.
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
An Ottawa family has erected a giant, pink sign on their front lawn calling out an anonymous neighbour who complained to the city's bylaw office about their mobile basketball net.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Police charge 81-year-old driver after pedestrian hurt in Cambridge crash
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a senior driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a Cambridge crash on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore
A wildfire on Mount Seymour has created a plume of smoke visible over the North Shore.
-
Owners of remote B.C. lodge sleeping on barge as wildfire burns nearby
An out-of-control wildfire in the West Chilcotin has the owners of a remote wilderness lodge sleeping on a barge at night to stay safe from the massive blaze burning just a few kilometres away.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health welcomes two new canines ready to sniff deadly superbug
Arti and Anton, two springer spaniels, have trained for months and are now permanently working for Canines for Care at Vancouver Coastal Health.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.