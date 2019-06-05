

CTV Winnipeg





The Oakland Raiders will soon play their first-ever game in Canada.

The NFL team will host the Green Bay Packers at Winnipeg’s IG Field for a preseason week 3 game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

It will be the first NFL game in Canada since the Buffalo Bills played games at Toronto’s Rogers Centre from 2008-13, according to a news release.

The game will reportedly make the Raiders the first NFL team to play games in three different countries in a single season.

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers to IG Field this summer,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO.

“We look forward to NFL and CFL fans alike joining us this August for this special sporting event at IG Field as we showcase our great stadium and the city’s passion for the sport of football.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $75 to $340.

The game will be televised nationally in Canada on TSN and RDS.