'Pretty special': Manitoban plays key role in helping Canada's men's volleyball team qualify for Olympics

Canada’s men’s volleyball team carved its path to Paris 2024 on Sunday – qualifying for the Olympics for the third consecutive time since 2016.

The team made a sweeping victory over Mexico in its final game of the men’s Olympic Qualification Tournament in Xi’an, China – sending the 12th-ranked group to next year’s summer games.

The charge was led by Eric Loeppky, a 25-year-old outside hitter from Steinbach, Man.

Loeppky says he’s dreamt of going to the Olympics since he was a little kid.

“For it to finally be true is pretty surreal,” Loeppky says.

“Reflecting on all the time and hours and money and just energy put towards this thing, it feels like it just all came together in this one game. It was pretty, pretty special.”

Loeppky’s volleyball venture took off at Steinbach Regional Secondary School (SRSS), where in 2014, he led his team to its first provincial ‘AAAA’ volleyball championship.

“Eric was a huge factor in that win both mentally and physically,” says Stefan Lavallee, Loeppky’s former teammate and physical education teacher at SRSS.

Coaches at the school say students look to Loeppky as an inspiration for their own sports careers.

“It’s cool to be able to just be like, he was from here. He was in your shoes at some point,” says Amy Toews, a coach and volleyball convenor at the school.

When Loeppky’s not playing at tournaments around the world, he provides pointers to students and helps coach kids over video chat.

Lavallee says Loeppky’s advice is extremely helpful to student-athletes who hope to achieve similar feats.

“Having someone from their own community being able to advance in that sport is something that kids hold very closely to them,” he says.

The community has put its full support behind Loeppky – from Steinbach, all the way to the international stage.

“I know there’s already like a huge, huge amount of people that are going to be coming to Paris from Steinbach,” Loeppky says.

Loeppky says he is looking forward to hitting the court next summer for his Olympic debut.