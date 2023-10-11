'Pretty special': Manitoban plays key role in helping Canada's men's volleyball team qualify for Olympics
Canada’s men’s volleyball team carved its path to Paris 2024 on Sunday – qualifying for the Olympics for the third consecutive time since 2016.
The team made a sweeping victory over Mexico in its final game of the men’s Olympic Qualification Tournament in Xi’an, China – sending the 12th-ranked group to next year’s summer games.
The charge was led by Eric Loeppky, a 25-year-old outside hitter from Steinbach, Man.
Loeppky says he’s dreamt of going to the Olympics since he was a little kid.
“For it to finally be true is pretty surreal,” Loeppky says.
“Reflecting on all the time and hours and money and just energy put towards this thing, it feels like it just all came together in this one game. It was pretty, pretty special.”
Loeppky’s volleyball venture took off at Steinbach Regional Secondary School (SRSS), where in 2014, he led his team to its first provincial ‘AAAA’ volleyball championship.
“Eric was a huge factor in that win both mentally and physically,” says Stefan Lavallee, Loeppky’s former teammate and physical education teacher at SRSS.
Coaches at the school say students look to Loeppky as an inspiration for their own sports careers.
“It’s cool to be able to just be like, he was from here. He was in your shoes at some point,” says Amy Toews, a coach and volleyball convenor at the school.
When Loeppky’s not playing at tournaments around the world, he provides pointers to students and helps coach kids over video chat.
Lavallee says Loeppky’s advice is extremely helpful to student-athletes who hope to achieve similar feats.
“Having someone from their own community being able to advance in that sport is something that kids hold very closely to them,” he says.
The community has put its full support behind Loeppky – from Steinbach, all the way to the international stage.
“I know there’s already like a huge, huge amount of people that are going to be coming to Paris from Steinbach,” Loeppky says.
Loeppky says he is looking forward to hitting the court next summer for his Olympic debut.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
The winner of Katmai's Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Regina
-
Protesters gather by the hundreds as Sask. government continues plan to make 'Parents Bill of Rights' law
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday to protest the government's plan to invoke the notwithstanding clause and legislate its parental consent policy.
-
Minor injuries reported after single vehicle collision on Regina's Ring Road
Regina police say a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Tuesday morning resulted in no significant road closures and just minor injuries.
-
MLAs return to Sask. Legislature as province begins effort to push pronoun policy into law
The Government of Saskatchewan's introduction of its school pronoun policy legislation has been delayed after the official opposition blocked the move.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Protesters gather by the hundreds as Sask. government continues plan to make 'Parents Bill of Rights' law
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday to protest the government's plan to invoke the notwithstanding clause and legislate its parental consent policy.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror
People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
People found passed out behind the wheel in the Sault two night in a row, drugs seized
Sault police have charged three people and seized more than $33,300 in narcotics after the suspects were found passed out in running vehicles two nights in a row.
Edmonton
-
Death of woman in west Edmonton apartment under investigation
A woman is dead after a "weapons complaint" at a west Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday morning.
-
Oilers face Canucks in opener with 'one goal' in mind
When the Edmonton Oilers open their season on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, they already will be thinking about how they want the campaign to end.
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
Toronto
-
'I am broken': Toronto residents, loved ones in Israel speak on mass violence
War erupting in Israel has punctured Toronto with pain from afar – with loved ones lost, huddled in bomb shelters or taking positions on the front lines – since Hamas executed a surprise assault over the weekend.
-
Premier Doug Ford calls for Ontario NDP MPP's resignation over Israel-Gaza statement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to step down following her comments on the Israel-Gaza war that Jewish groups called abhorrent Tuesday.
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
Calgary
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator stands in the way of orphan well clean up: report
A scathing report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy says the Alberta Energy Regulator has a culture of secrecy and confidentialities, which has hampered its ability to clean up inactive and orphaned wells.
-
Murals celebrating northeast Calgary's past, present and future now on display
Work on Calgary's newest public art installation is now complete and residents in the northeast are starting to take notice.
Montreal
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
Ottawa
-
Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has ruled that local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Federal government, Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq sign housing agreement
A new agreement between the federal government and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia will allow Mi’kmaw First Nations to manage and control their housing and infrastructure.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver homicide victim identified
Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last month.
-
B.C. man charged in 'ghost gun' manufacturing investigation
British Columbia's anti-gang enforcement unit says it has secured criminal charges against a man who is wanted in connection with the manufacture of so-called "ghost guns."
-
750K vaccine appointment invitations sent as B.C.'s fall immunization campaign begins
B.C.'s Get Vaccinated system has sent approximately 750,000 invitations for residents to book fall COVID-19 and influenza vaccine appointments, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'It has been a long time coming': Road upgrades to Bamfield now complete
Upgrades along the 76-kilometre stretch of road connecting Bamfield to Port Alberni are now complete.
-
B.C. man charged in 'ghost gun' manufacturing investigation
British Columbia's anti-gang enforcement unit says it has secured criminal charges against a man who is wanted in connection with the manufacture of so-called "ghost guns."
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.