WINNIPEG
    • Pride festivities end early amid severe weather in Winnipeg

    Winnipeggers celebrate at the 2024 Pride Parade
    Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.

    Pride Winnipeg confirmed the news in a post on social media, thanking attendees for showing up for a great weekend.

    This news comes after Environment and Climate Change Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for communities around the province, including Winnipeg.

    The weather agency notes that its meteorologists are tracking a severe storm that is capable of producing strong winds, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

    As of 4:10 p.m., the severe thunderstorm is located over Winnipeg near Fort Garry. It is moving north at 25 km/h.

