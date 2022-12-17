Prime Minister among mourners at Jim Carr's memorial service

The Prime Minister is among the mourners at long-time politician Jim Carr's memorial service in Winnipeg.

Carr died on Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 71. A statement from his family said he was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed away.

In speaking at the memorial ceremony at the Winnipeg Centennial Concert Hall on Saturday, Rabbi Matthew Leibl said in keeping with Jewish tradition and practice, a private family funeral service and burial took place on Wednesday.

"Today we will have a ceremony that Jim had the opportunity to craft himself. After his diagnosis, though he fought hard, he knew his time was short but that he also had time to plan his own funeral," Leibl said.

He said the musical selections were chosen by Carr and the speakers were those who knew him intimately and whom Jim asked to speak on his behalf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's itinerary confirms he will be attending the service and will be giving an address.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live-streaming the event. You can watch it live at 11 a.m.