Prime Minister makes stop in Winnipeg Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg Tuesday just over a month away from a federal byelection.

Trudeau started the day at the St. Norbert Community Centre where he met with members of Black History Month Manitoba.

That was followed by a BBQ event at Victoria General Hospital.

A federal byelection is scheduled to take place next month for the riding of Elmwood-Transcona.

The seat was previously held by NDP MP Daniel Blaikie.

The Liberals have named Ian MacIntyre as their candidate.

Colin Reynolds will be representing the federal Conservatives, while Leila Dance will run for the NDP.

The byelection will be held Sept. 16.