Prime Minister Trudeau talks to Winnipeggers during town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finished his trip to Winnipeg with a town hall Wednesday evening at the University of Winnipeg, answering questions from those in attendance.
Trudeau took questions on a variety of topics from dealing with addictions and mental health supports throughout the country to how people will be supported as the price of goods rise.
The prime minister started off the event noting there are a lot of reasons to be anxious and worried about what is happening in the world right now. From climate change, to the war happening in Ukraine, to housing prices, to the cost of living, Trudeau said there are many complex issues that need to be tackled.
"No wonder people are worried about where we're going, about how we are going to get through it," said Trudeau.
He said the solutions are not simple, noting if they were, they would have already happened.
"Complex problems, complex challenges, have complex solutions and require us all to step up, require us to work hard together to solve them. The good thing is, that is what Canadians have always been great at."
He encouraged Canadians to stay clear eyed and optimistic about the future and said the country will get through the tough times together.
MENTAL HEALTH, ADDICTIONS and HOMELESSNESS
Topics focused on mental health, addictions and homelessness were brought up throughout the evening.
When talking about addictions, Trudeau said the most vulnerable in our population are being hit the hardest, but noted no one in Canada is left untouched by the problem.
He said it is a complex issue and there is no one solution to deal with addiction issues across the country.
"If we are going to get down to the actual challenge of addictions, it is time we stop treating addictions as a criminal justice issue and start treating it as a health issue."
While that is one answer, he said people are still worried and addictions can be intertwined with other problems such as mental health and homelessness. He said a multi-faceted approach is needed to make the fight against addictions successful.
"Being an addict shouldn't be a death sentence," he said.
Looking to mental health, he was asked about how supports will be provided to students and people in university and also about ensuring supports are available to all people.
He said it is important that supports are available for younger people and that if issues are dealt with at a younger age, it will benefit them when they are older.
"If you can support someone in the 15 to 25-year-old range as they begin, in some cases, their first struggles with mental health, then you give them the tools to be more successful, more achieving their potential, more able to deal with those challenges throughout the course of their life."
He said this is why the government has put a focus on helping university students and the younger generation.
Trudeau also pointed out there needs to be more work with the provinces, as provincial governments are the ones that determine health-care and the federal government helps with funding.
When trying to make supports more available for everyone, he said systems need to be put in place to make sure Canadians are accessing the right mental health supports. He said different people need different levels of support and the country needs to be better at addressing mental health in a more efficient way.
When asked about homeless, he said a lot of the positive changes that the government was making were interrupted during the pandemic and progress was lost.
"It is heartbreaking to see the increasing challenges of homelessness across the country."
Like addiction, he said this isn’t something that has a simple solution. He noted this is a problem that needs all three levels of government support to find answers.
RECONCILIATION, LGBTQ2S+ CONCERNS
The topic of reconciliation was brought during the town hall, with one person asking if Trudeau's government will address what happened to Indigenous people at residential schools as genocide, during Truth and Reconciliation Day this year.
Trudeau said this is the kind of language he continues to use when talking about what happened in Canada's past.
He added it is important that all Canadians understand reconciliation and that the actions years ago are still impactful today.
"The important question is, what do we do about it now?" said Trudeau.
He said reconciliation is about each and every single Canadian. To heal, he said it will take time but it is also an urgent matter that everyone needs to be part of.
Trudeau was also asked if his government has a plan to protect all Canadians and not leave out those in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
He said seeing what is happening around the world is scary and his government will do everything to protect the rights of marginalized groups.
"Something is happening and Canada is not immune to that…but what is happening in the United States is bleeding into political discourse in Canada."
He said his government will always stand up for the rights of women, LGBTQ2S+ and other groups who are at risk of having their rights attacked.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau met with Indigenous students in Winnipeg at The Forks and also announced the city will be the site of the Canada Water Agency headquarters.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially entered his bid to become U.S. president. But in his column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham says DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by 36 points among Republican primary voters, and he faces an uphill battle to become the Republican nominee.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella contamination.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Regina
-
'Tired of bailing this organization out': Regina city council approves more debt for REAL
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) can now pay its bills after city council approved the organization to access $3.4 million in its line of credit.
-
Regina gang maintains drug monopoly through threats of violence, court documents reveal
Testimony from a recent Regina attempted murder trial provides a glimpse into the inner workings of Regina's street gangs and how one of them maintains total dominance in the city's drug trade.
-
Nursing students work to help food insecurity in North Central Regina
A group of nursing students have taken on a community nursing project out of the North Central Family Centre for their clinical placement.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
American soda pop a big draw for Sask. store
There’s an unassuming store in a Saskatchewan town about an hour from Saskatoon where customers from all over the province flock to get their unique products. The owners of Kelvin's Perk in Watrous have stocked the shelves to make every day feel like the fourth of July.
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Edmonton
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, Leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
Toronto
-
Mississauga teacher alleges 'uncontrollable' violence, fear inside middle school
A Mississauga teacher who penned a letter, posted anonymously to social media, detailing troubling allegations targeting a middle school is speaking out in the hopes of making the school a safe learning environment.
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
-
'It's getting worse': Years of underinvestment paved way for downtown Toronto decline even before pandemic hit, experts say
In Part 1 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto asks: Is the city’s core coming apart at the seams, and how did it get to this point?
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Yewande, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo gain a baby gorilla
A baby gorilla has been born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
Firefighters douse flames in Forest Lawn
Calgary firefighters knocked down flames at a house in Forest Lawn Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Ottawa
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Busted beaver dam causes flash flood, property damage near Calabogie, Ont.
A Greater Madawaska, Ont, resident has upwards of $100,000 in damage after a flash flood ruined his basement.
-
OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs
OC Transpo is embarking on a hiring blitz this week in an effort to fill a wide range of jobs.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy Masters' title.
-
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby resignation formalized
The resignation of a local Catholic school board trustee has been formally accepted.
Vancouver
-
Time for mass timber and prefab? B.C. eyes changes to 'bias' in building code
Materials and methods for building housing have hardly changed in a century in British Columbia and the provincial government is now looking at ways to bring housing online faster and more sustainably.
-
B.C. pub, restaurant chain files for creditor protection
Vancouver-based restaurant and pub chain the Donnelly Group has filed for creditor protection, with court documents showing the company owes a combined total of roughly $20 million to the bank, landlords, suppliers and government.
-
Researchers say southern B.C. can expect more sweltering days in the years ahead
Heat waves in southern British Columbia have become more common in recent years, and researchers warn the annual number of dangerously hot days will quadruple in the next three decades.
Vancouver Island
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous donation helps feed families and send kids to camp
A donation of more than $21,000 to the Burnside Gorge Community Association will help support families make ends meet and send 30 kids to camp this summer.
-
Giant dinosaur animatronics on Vancouver Island up for sale
More than a dozen animatronic dinosaurs on Vancouver Island are going up for auction.
-
West Shore RCMP seek teen after assault on bus driver in Langford
Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month.