Program letting Whiteshell businesses house seasonal staff at provincial campsites

WINNIPEG -

A program run by the province is looking to help businesses in the north part of Whiteshell Provincial Park find employees, but critics say it takes potential campsites away from Manitobans.

Judy Cornelle’s family has been running Inverness Falls Resort for around 45 years.

She said getting local staff to help during the summer proves to be tough every year.

"Your staff either has to come from the immediate area and of course, there's a lot of draws," said Cornelle. "There's a lot of resorts and the parks department, etc."

The other option is to try to bring in staff from outside the area.

"It is difficult just because there aren't accommodations," said Cornelle. "We don't have any on-site for staff, so we can't offer that."

It's a problem the province looked to fix with a pilot program last year, where businesses can rent certain provincial campsites for staff to stay at for the season.

"In 2022, Manitoba Parks entered into a pilot project with North Whiteshell commercial operators to provide access to lesser-used nightly campsites for this purpose. This year a total of 8 campsites have been identified in the North Whiteshell area of the park for this purpose," read a statement from the Office of Greg Nesbitt, minister of natural resources and northern development.

The minister's office added commercial operators are essential in providing recreational amenities and services to park users.

The province said a similar program has been available to commercial operators in the south part of Whiteshell Provincial Park for more than 25 years.

Businesses that opt to rent the sites can house summer staff in camping trailers during the summer operating season.

While Cornelle hasn't had any applications for positions yet, she hopes to be able to take advantage of the program.

"Parks is being strict. They have to agree to be employees 'x' number of hours. They can't have other people use that site. They are making sure we are using it for what we are supposed to be using it for," she explained.

CAMPING CONCERNS

NDP MLA Tom Lindsey said he's received several complaints from Manitobans about the program.

"They think this is kind of unfair to the average Manitoban," he said. "I think being allowed to pre-book these campsites to give away as perks to your employees really disadvantages the average Manitoban who looks forward to getting out."

Lindsey said he understands the need to help businesses find workers, but there needs to be balanced to ensure Manitobans have access to parks.

He added he's brought the issue up with Minister Nesbitt and is investigating it further.

CTV News asked the province about the total number of campsites being rented to businesses but has yet to hear back.