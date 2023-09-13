Promise tracker: Manitoba party pledges ahead of the Oct. 3 election

Manitoba voters go to the polls on Oct. 3. Here's a look at some of the promises announced by the three major parties:

Progressive Conservatives

Cut in half, over four years, the rate applied to the bottom personal income-tax bracket, which could save the average person earning $50,000 in annual income $1,900 per year when fully implemented in 2028.

Remove the federally imposed carbon price on the natural gas portion of hydro bills within 10 days of being re-elected.

Phase out the province's payroll tax for businesses over eight years. The tax charges employers a percentage of their total annual payroll except for those with payrolls below $2 million a year, which are exempt.

Eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers, potentially saving them roughly $5,700 for the average home.

Give senior homeowners, regardless of their income, the ability to defer some or all of their property taxes until they sell their homes.

Introduce a $500 tax credit for people who use mobility aids such as walkers and wheelchairs.

Increase the provincial income tax rebate on the first $200 given to a registered charity to 20 per cent from 10.8 per cent. Rebate contribution amounts above $200 would jump to 25 per cent from 17.4 per cent.

Permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands and triple funding for adviser service districts.

Remove the provincial sales tax on the purchase of trees and flowers.

Balance the budget within the next term.

New Democrats

Open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon that would be staffed with a team of emergency room doctors, nurses and technologists.

Temporarily suspend the provincial fuel tax until inflation subsides.

Freeze hydroelectric rates for one year.

Reopen the emergency room departments at the Victoria General, Concordia and Seven Oak General hospitals that were turned into urgent care centres in 2017.

Build a new emergency room at the Eriksdale hospital in the Interlake region. The emergency department temporarily shut down last year due to staffing shortages but has since reopened with limited hours.

More government contract work for bidders and workers in the province.

Help existing medical clinics expand to offer a range of medical services including mental-health workers, social workers and pharmacists.

Hire 600 more nurses and end mandatory overtime for all nurses.

Committed to searching the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of slain Indigenous women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Has not pledged a specific dollar amount to the search.

Balance the budget within the next term.

Liberals

Establish a minimum income for people over 60 and people with disabilities.

Allocate bonus pay of between $5,000 and $10,000 for all front-line health-care workers.

Set up a provincial business development bank so businesses could access capital more easily.

Medicare coverage for people who need to access mental health services.

Eliminate the top 80 per cent of education property tax rebates the government issues annually while continuing the rebates to the bottom 20 per cent of properties.

Return an estimated $338 million in federal child benefits that the Manitoba government clawed backed from Indigenous children in the care of child and family services.

Provide stable funding for education and create a $300-million-a-year fund to pay for climate change initiatives.

Fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill on a 50/50 basis with the federal government with an initial commitment of $42 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.