WINNIPEG -- People without Manitoba health cards can now get proof of vaccination from the province.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"Anyone who is fully immunized but couldn't get an immunization card because they didn't have a health card can now apply for a QR code and their physical card as well," she said.

"So we've been working on this for quite some time, and it was a challenge that anyone without a health card wasn't able to get the QR code or proof of vaccination as other people."

Those eligible for a Manitoba immunization card must have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the final dose more than 14 days ago. They must also have submitted proof of any COVID-19 vaccinations received outside of Manitoba to public health.

People without health cards wanting proof of vaccination are asked to call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to speak with a provincial agent. It is the same number Manitobans use to book vaccine appointments or to correct missing data.

The agent will provide the caller with an identification number for the digital version of the immunization card. The agent can also request a physical card on behalf of callers.

At the news conference, Dr. Reimer also noted the province would be updating the immunization app in the coming days.