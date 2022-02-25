Proof of vaccination will still be required at Winnipeg Jets games until end of April

Those attending Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games at the Canada Life Centre over the next few months will still require proof of vaccination.

On Thursday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced that it is maintaining the vaccine requirement at hockey games until April 30. This decision comes even though Manitoba’s health orders will no longer require proof of vaccination as of next month.

In a news release, True North released the findings of a survey from its full and partial seat holders, asking them about their comfort with lifting proof of vaccination.

Out of the 3,900 responses, 42 per cent of those surveyed said they would be comfortable or very comfortable with having the proof of vaccination requirement lifted on March 1. However, 55 per cent of respondents said they would be uncomfortable or very uncomfortable.

Of those respondents who said they would be uncomfortable, 90 per cent said they would prefer the vaccination policy remain in place until at least April 30.

As for mask requirements, True North said that effective March 15, masks will be strongly recommended, but not required, at the Canada Life Centre and other True North venues.

The company noted that it has become increasingly difficult for its staff to monitor and enforce mask use, and expects this will only be made more difficult once the health order for masks lifts next month.