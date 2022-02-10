Protest against COVID-19 measures prompts Hold and Secure at Manitoba school

A Steinbach, Man., school is currently under a Hold and Secure protocol due to a protest against COVID-19 measures outside of the school.

The Hanover School Division said Thursday that Steinbach Regional Secondary School will remain in Hold and Secure until the end of the school day.

Exterior school doors are locked but are being monitored so students and staff can enter.

In a statement, interim superintendent/CEO Shelley Amos said parents, caregivers and students have differing opinions on COVID-19 measures in schools, but said Thursday’s protest “created an unsafe environment” and disrupted learning.

“Protesters were on school property and made efforts to enter the school building,” Amos said. "The school was placed into Hold and Secure to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Steinbach RCMP provided assistance and support to the school administration.

“We respect the right to protest but urge all protesters to be respectful, peaceful, and remain off school property during demonstrations.”

A protest against pandemic mandates is ongoing outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School. The school is currently in hold and secure due to the protest. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/BaRWy4ybjB — Danton Unger (@DantonUngerCTV) February 10, 2022

Students are safe, according to a post from the division, and will remain in their classes with their teachers.

Images from the scene show some students appear to be part of the protest.

The division asks parents who wish to pick up their children to park in the bus loop at the back of the school because the front of the school is congested.