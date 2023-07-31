Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games

A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.

More than 100 people gathered at The Forks on Sunday night, to call for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris, and educate the games’ athletes about what’s happening in Manitoba.

“We’re here for a peaceful protest to be able to educate our visitors from all around the world as to what’s happening in friendly Manitoba,” said Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

“We have our own women in our landfill, so the best thing our province can do regardless of which leadership is going to be there is search those landfills for our loved ones,”

Protestors chanted ‘Bring them home’ and ‘Search the landfill’ at the entrance to a venue for the World Police and Fire Games.

A gate prevented demonstrators from getting into the games, but their chants drowned out the sounds of the event for nearly an hour.

The protestors said they are disheartened to see provincial and city funds used to host the World Police and Fire Games while they are calling for help to search the landfill.

