Province adds 9 in-patient beds to Dauphin hospital expansion project
A new health-care expansion is coming to the Parklands, aimed at adding more beds and expanded space for cancer patients undergoing treatment in rural Manitoba.
Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday construction is underway to add nine staffed beds to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre as part of a facility-wide renovation project.
“When we say beds in these speaking notes and press conferences and press releases, what we’re really talking about is staff. We’re talking about hiring more people to staff the beds to be able to care for you, the patients.” Kinew said at a news conference.
The expansion also includes a larger, modernized space to support Manitobans undergoing cancer treatment and care.
CancerCare Manitoba president and CEO Dr. Sri Navaratnam said providing care locally has been a goal of the agency for decades.
“Being closer to home and closer to the support of family and friends makes the cancer journey somewhat easier. It doesn’t take it away.”
Additionally, the second phase of a broader hospital renovation is underway, with completion expected this summer.
The province says spaces on the second and third floors of the Dauphin Regional Health Centre will be converted to add seven new medicine and two general surgery beds.
The bed expansion is part of a $7.8 million capital investment at the hospital, which also includes a renovated area on the first floor, a new exam room and relocated treatment spaces.
Those renovations were finished late last year, and the first patient was seen earlier this month.
The hospital’s endoscopy services are also set to move to the main floor, adding one new procedure room and six pre/post-recovery spaces.
“This will relocate all the endoscopy services out of the OR and into its own unit, which will allow us to have increased surgical capacity in our OR,” said Brian Schoonbaert, chief executive officer of Prairie Mountain Health.
Once it’s operating, up to 300 more endoscopies can be performed at the site annually.
The second phase also includes adding more in-patient bed capacity and a new physiotherapy space.
Shifting workplace culture the key to retention: Kinew
When asked how the province hopes to add staff at the Dauphin hospital amid a health-care staffing shortage, Kinew said changing workplace culture is key.
“First thing we have to do is retention. We have to fix the culture on the front lines in our health-care facilities right across Manitoba. We have to send that message that help is coming, whether you’re a physician, whether you’re a nurse, whether you’re a health-care professional, and that we’re serious about improving work-life balance.”
Meantime, Prairie Mountain Health Region said in a statement to CTV News the shortage of health-care workers is being felt across the country. It detailed struggles to recruit folks to work in one area of the community, only to have vacancies pop up in another.
"Together, with our health partners and stakeholders, we continue all avenues of active recruitment and retention of health-care professionals within PMH," the statement said.
