The provincial government announced Wednesday a joint commitment with the federal government to improve eight Manitoba highways.

A combined total of approximately 350 kilometres of road will be repaved on sections of highways 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, and 16.

Intersections at various locations will also be made safer by adding rumble strips and paving road shoulders.

New lanes will be added along a six-kilometre stretch of Provincial Trunk Highway 6 to improve safety, and along Provincial Trunk Highway 75 to improve connections to U.S. border facilities.

The Government of Canada is contributing $143,967,500 to these projects through the New Building Canada Fund while the Province of Manitoba is providing $147,442,500.