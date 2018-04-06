

CTV Winnipeg





The provincial and federal governments have signed a bilateral agreement to finalize and implement the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year investment of $176 million into Manitoba’s agricultural and agri-food sector.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler signed the bilateral agreement Thursday at the St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre.

“The Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help the sector in Manitoba continue to innovate, grow and prosper,” said MacAulay in a news release.

“We are committed to expanding business opportunities for Canadian producers, ranchers and processors, and strengthening the middle class by helping the agricultural sector reach its full potential.”

The bilateral agreement is said to ensure that Manitoba’s priorities, opportunities and issues are reflected in the partnership. Farmers, agri-processors, industry organizations, researchers and service providers will now be able to apply for funding for activities and investments under the streamlined program Ag Action Manitoba.

The funding will focus on six main areas: science research and innovation; markets and trade; environmental sustainability and climate change; value-added agriculture and agri-food processing; public trust; and risk management.

Under the agreement, farmers will also have access to business risk-management programs.

“We have seen remarkable recent investments and growth in Manitoba’s agriculture sector,” said Eichler in the release.

“Signing this bilateral agreement signals continued growth and even greater opportunities for success. Our government is very proud of the important role of our industry partners in the development of this agreement. We thank them for their input in consultations over the last two years and look forward to future investments that will support their members and operations. ”